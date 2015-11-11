Nov 11 UniCredit says:

* sees CET 1 capital ratio post dividend payments at 11.5 percent in 2018 - slide

* sees Italy network workforce at 43,200 people in 2018 from 49,000 at end-2014; corporate centre workers at 6,500 from 7,600 - slide

* sees Germany network workforce at 11,200 in 2018 from 13,300; in Austria at 4,800 from 5,100; in CEE at 45,700 from 47,200 - slide Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)