BRIEF-New Look Vision Group announces qtrly earnings per share $0.09
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces record first quarter revenues for 2017 and its quarterly dividend
Nov 13 Italian auto-parts distributor Rhiag Group:
* has filed an official request with Milan's stock exchange and Italian market watchdog to list shares. (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces record first quarter revenues for 2017 and its quarterly dividend
* Qtrly net profit 27.2 million baht versus 2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: