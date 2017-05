Lenders line up close to A$5.5bn for Macquarie's Endeavour buy

SYDNEY, May 12 (Reuters Basis Point) - A large syndicate, with ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac as leads, has clubbed a loan of close to A$5.5bn (US$4bn) for a A Macquarie Group-led consortium's A$7.62bn acquisition of New South Wales power grid Endeavour Energy.