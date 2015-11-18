BRIEF-Utopia Real Estate Investment and Tourism Q1 profit falls
May 8 Utopia Real Estate Investment and Tourism :
Nov 18 Telecom Italia:
* UBS Group had 2.091 percent stake in the Italian telecoms group as of Nov. 10, of which 0.865 percent carries no voting rights - Consob filing
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
May 8 Utopia Real Estate Investment and Tourism :
* TOTAL NET INFLOWS IN APRIL AT EUR 480 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)