UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10
May 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.18 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Nov 25 Telecom Italia's board member Tarak Ben Ammar:
* Dismisses speculation of frictions between the chief executive and chairman of the Italian phone group
* Says: "It's fantasy"
* Reports in the local press have mentioned disagreements between Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano and Chairman Giuseppe Recchi Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.18 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says April sales up 1.5 percent y/y at T$69.2 billion ($2.29 billion)