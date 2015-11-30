BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 Telecom Italia:
* Proxy adviser ISS recommends shareholders in Telecom Italia vote in favour of savings share conversion and against proposals by Vivendi at mid-December shareholder meeting - document Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: