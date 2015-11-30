BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m
Nov 30 Telecom Italia:
* Association of Italian funds and some foreign funds that are investors in the Italian group have asked top shareholder Vivendi to clarify what its goal is in requesting the appointment of four board members at Telecom Italia - document
Telecom Italia fund shareholders ask Vivendi if its plans to exercise a significant influence at Telecom Italia also in relation to further operations such as a possible integration between the two groups.
Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation