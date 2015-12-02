Dec 2 Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill:

* HMSHost International unit signs accord with Dutch railways Nederlandse Spoorwegen comprising two contracts to manage a total of 20 food and beverage outlets across the country

* Sees revenues of 290 million euros over 10 years from contract to manage 17 Burger King points of sale already in service

* Sees revenues of 15 million euros over 5 years from contract to manage three La Place restaurants already in service Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)