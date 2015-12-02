Dec 2 Italian airport and motorway caterer
Autogrill:
* HMSHost International unit signs accord with Dutch
railways Nederlandse Spoorwegen comprising two contracts to
manage a total of 20 food and beverage outlets across the
country
* Sees revenues of 290 million euros over 10 years from
contract to manage 17 Burger King points of sale already in
service
* Sees revenues of 15 million euros over 5 years from
contract to manage three La Place restaurants already in service
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)