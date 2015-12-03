Dec 3 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says:

* Plans to list Ferrari on Milan bourse on Jan. 4

* Expects FCA to have valuation similar to rivals after Ferrari spin off

* Confirms targets to 2018; says capex for 2016 could be smaller than planned

* Consolidation not a matter of "life or death" for FCA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)