BRIEF-Outfront Media Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.28
* Q1 revenue $330.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $330.7 million
Dec 3 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says:
* Has no intention to make a hostile bid on General Motors at this stage
* Will not try to merge with "anybody" just for consolidation sake; the partner has to be right
* If FCA cannot find right merger partner, will focus on executing growth plan to 2018 first Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* MTGE Investment Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial results