BRIEF-Wangfujing's unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 mln yuan
* Says unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 million yuan ($97.13 million) in Guiyang city for projects
Dec 7 Italy's Campania region, Bank of America Merrill Lynch say in joint statement:
*reach deal to settle controversy over derivatives contract entered in 2004, restructured in 2006 and modified in 2007
* deal will avert costly and lengthy litigation
* no financial details of settlement disclosed (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.