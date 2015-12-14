BRIEF-PHI reports qtrly loss per share $0.97
* PHI, Inc. announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Dec 14 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says:
* Italy stock market approved listing of Ferrari on the Milan market
* Confirms Ferrari shares expected to start trading, subject to completion of the separation, on Jan. 4, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* PHI, Inc. announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* STELLAR BIOTECHNOLOGIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS