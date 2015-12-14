BRIEF-PHI reports qtrly loss per share $0.97
* PHI, Inc. announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Dec 14 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles:
* Determined number of Ferrari shares it will deliver to holders of its mandatory convertible bond due in 2016
* Will assign 0.77369 Ferrari shares for every $100 of outstanding convertible securities held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* PHI, Inc. announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* STELLAR BIOTECHNOLOGIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS