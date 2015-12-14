BRIEF-RCI reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* RCI reports 2Q17 EPS of $0.39 GAAP & $0.41 non-GAAP; free cash flow at $10.0 million YTD
Dec 14 Pininfarina:
* shares in the Italian car designer are unable to make a price after reintroduction to trade following the announcement of a deal with India's Mahindra group.
* the indicative price of the stock is 1.7 euros versus Friday's reference price of 4.2 euros.
* Mahindra group has said it is to buy Pininfarina for about 33 million euros ($36 million) in an all-cash deal, adding it will launch a takeover bid a 1.1 euros per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* RCI reports 2Q17 EPS of $0.39 GAAP & $0.41 non-GAAP; free cash flow at $10.0 million YTD
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations