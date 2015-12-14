BRIEF-Coherent reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.91
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 Telecom Italia:
* French group Vivendi bought 56 million shares in Telecom Italia between Nov. 18 and Nov. 23, Telecom Italia said on Monday.
* Telecom Italia shares bought by Vivendi represent a 0.4 percent stake in the Italian phone company, according to Reuters calculations
* On Nov. 17, Vivendi said it owned a 20.116 percent stake in Telecom Italia Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, May 9 Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 13 percent rise in recurring net income on Tuesday, citing rigorous cost controls and accelerating demand for mobile and data services despite a sluggish economic recovery.