BRIEF-Acadia Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 revenue $15.3 million
* Acadia Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 22 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says:
* its subsidiary FCA US LLC has redeemed all of its outstanding 8 1/4 percent secured senior notes due 2021 on Dec. 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Acadia Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Depomed announces first quarter 2017 financial results and strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value