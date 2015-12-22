BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings LP reports Q1 financial results and outlook
* Steel Partners Holdings LP reports first quarter financial results and outlook
Dec 22 Banco Popolare says:
* has completed the sale of 19.9 percent of asset manager Arca for 95.5 million euros ($104.4 million)
* the deal generated a net capital gain of 63.8 million euros and a positive effect on the "phase-in" Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 21 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Steel Partners Holdings LP reports first quarter financial results and outlook
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces first quarter financial results