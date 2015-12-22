Dec 22 Banco Popolare says:

* has completed the sale of 19.9 percent of asset manager Arca for 95.5 million euros ($104.4 million)

* the deal generated a net capital gain of 63.8 million euros and a positive effect on the "phase-in" Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 21 basis points