UPDATE 4-Home Capital to sell C$1.5 billion worth of mortgages
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)
Dec 22 Banca Popolare di Sondrio says:
* Has raised stake in Italian asset manager Arca to 21.137 percent from 12.906 percent investing 39.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)
* Greenberg's company Starr plans U.S. Supreme Court appeal (Adds planned U.S. Supreme Court appeal, comments)