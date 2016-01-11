Jan 11 Italian market regulator Consob says:
* Approved initial public offering (IPO) documents of
Italian property companies Coima Res and IDeA Real Estate SIIQ
* Coima Res IPO offer starts on Monday and will end on Jan.
26
* Coima Res will offer up to 30 million new shares at 10
euros each to raise up to 300 million euros
* It may offer additional 22.5 million shares to
institutional investors and has also an overallotment option to
sell up to 3 million additional shares
* IDeA Real Estate IPO offer starts on Jan. 13 and ends on
Jan. 22
* IDeA Real Estate offering 42.59 million shares at 10 euros
each in IPO of which 23.17 million shares are newly issued
shares
* IDeA Real Estate may offer additional 2.55 mln shares in
overallotment option
* As part of IPO Omicron Plus fund to give IDeA Real Estate
119 properties worth 422 million euros and carrying 153 million
euro debt
* Owners of Omicron Plus fund received in exchange 19.42
million shares which are also being offered in IPO
