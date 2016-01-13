BRIEF-Fairfax Media receives proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in Co
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share
Jan 13 Telecom Italia chairman Giuseppe Recchi says:
* no contacts with Orange on potential consolidation in Europe, it's "only speculation"
* Orange CEO Stéphane Richard told reporters on Tuesday his company would like to take part in consolidation in Europe, which "could involve Telecom Italia" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 18 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Thursday said it would grant due diligence access to two rival private equity bidders after U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman made a surprise takeover proposal of as much as A$2.87 billion ($2.13 billion).