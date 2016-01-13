BRIEF-Fairfax Media receives proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in Co
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share
Jan 13 Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano says:
* nothing on the table regarding potential merger for Brazil unit, "only speculation" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share
SYDNEY, May 18 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Thursday said it would grant due diligence access to two rival private equity bidders after U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman made a surprise takeover proposal of as much as A$2.87 billion ($2.13 billion).