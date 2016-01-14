BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo:
* Shares suspended from trading after falling 4.99 percent to 20.55 euros
* Barclays has cut its target price on the stock to 24 euros from 28 euros
* Stock had gained more than 8 percent so far this week helped by Citi starting coverage with a "buy" rating Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: