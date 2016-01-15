Jan 15 A filing with Italian market regulator
Consob shows:
* JP Morgan said on Jan. 7 it had cut long position in
Telecom Italian held through JP Morgan Securities to 9.982
percent
* JP Morgan's position consists of a 4.828 percent actual
stake, a potential stake of 2.438 percent and other long
positions worth 2.716 percent
* A Consob filing on Dec. 7 showed JP Morgan had a long
position in Telecom Italia equivalent to 10.134 percent stake.
The actual stake at the time was of 4.515 percent while the rest
was held through call options.
* JP Morgan said the last date in which call option
contracts related to its potential stake in Telecom Italia can
be exercised is July 17 2017 and not July 7 2017 as said in
December
* JP Morgan declined to comment
