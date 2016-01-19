BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19 Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine tells Italian senate committee:
* French group is not a point of access for Orange to get into Telecom Italia
* No project with Mediaset at present, "who knows in the future"
* Very open to collaborating with Enel over broadband
* Open to all options over broadband development with Metroweb, "we will be very pragmatic" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.