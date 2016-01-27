Jan 27 Generali says:

* CEO Greco's decision to step down is not related to any criticism or conflict with the shareholders

* Group CEO Greco says 2015 results will be good, on track to meet 2018 targets, including a cumulative of over 5 billion euros and total savings 2012-2018 of 1.5 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)