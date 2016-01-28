Jan 28 Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo says:

* 2015 revenues 1.43 billion euros versus Thomson Reuters estimate of 1.41 billion euros

* 2015 revenues up 7.4 percent at current exchange rates, up 1.3 percent at constant currencies

* Like-for-like retail sales down 3 percent at constant currencies in 2015 after 4 percent drop in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)