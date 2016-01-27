BRIEF-F.N.B. Corp - appointed Vincent J. Delie, Jr as co's CEO
* Appointed Vincent J. Delie, Jr., president and chief executive officer of F.N.B. Corporation, as board chairman beginning December 20
Jan 27 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts in a conference call:
* does not expect to book any one-offs in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Resignation of James Owen as president effective immediately