BRIEF-Qualcomm and Google to enable Daydream standalone VR headsets
* Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets
Feb 4 Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi says:
* No concrete negotiations for a tie-up between pay-TV arm Mediaset Premium and Sky but talks ongoing
* Subscribers at Mediaset Premium topped 2 million at end-2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets
* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing Further company coverage: