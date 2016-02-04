BRIEF-Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion
* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Unicredit Deputy Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo says:
* Bank's CEO Federico Ghizzoni has the confidence of the lender's shareholders, will keep his post
* La Repubblica daily reported on Monday that some shareholders and board members at the bank were wondering whether it was time for a management reshuffle to push through a more aggressive restructuring of the lender. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Files for floating rate notes of up to $1.5 billion due May 17, 2024 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qtQ3jf) Further company coverage: