Feb 4 Unicredit Deputy Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo says:

* Bank's CEO Federico Ghizzoni has the confidence of the lender's shareholders, will keep his post

* La Repubblica daily reported on Monday that some shareholders and board members at the bank were wondering whether it was time for a management reshuffle to push through a more aggressive restructuring of the lender. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)