BRIEF-Investec Bank posts FY pre-tax profit of 4.16 bln rand
* Investec Bank limited posted a decrease in FY headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders of 11.0% to 3,069 million rand
Feb 8 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica Spa says:
* private equity funds NB Renaissance and Apax VIII have signed agreement to buy 37.1 percent of Engineering at 66 euros per share
* once finalised, the purchase will lead to the launch of a mandatory takeover on the company
* founder and chairman Michele Cinaglia will remain a shareholder of the company with a stake of 12.2 pct after the mandatory takeover
* shareholder Bestinver has committed to tendering its 8.5 percent stake in the mandatory bid, subject to certain conditions
* bid price represents a 18.1 percent premium to the average share price of the last six months
* Banca IMI is sole adviser for the deal
May 18 (Reuters) Kenedix Retail Reat Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST