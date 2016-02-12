BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Italian banks:
* Banking index closes up 7.5 percent, is down 32 percent since start of the year
* UniCredit closes up 14.2; UBI Banca ends up 10.35 percent, Banco Popolare closes up 11.5 percent, Banca Popolare di Milano gains 8.3 percent
* Monte dei Paschi di Siena ends down 5.2 percent at 0.4592 euros
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing