Feb 12 Italian banks:

* Banking index closes up 7.5 percent, is down 32 percent since start of the year

* UniCredit closes up 14.2; UBI Banca ends up 10.35 percent, Banco Popolare closes up 11.5 percent, Banca Popolare di Milano gains 8.3 percent

* Monte dei Paschi di Siena ends down 5.2 percent at 0.4592 euros