BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Popolare Milano CEO says:
* No rush over tie-up with Banco Popolare
* no precise indications from European Central Bank on governance regarding merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing