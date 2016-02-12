Feb 12 Banca Carige Spa Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia:

* Top shareholder Malacalza Investimenti, which has a 17.6 percent stake, says will present a list for the complete renewal of bank's board of directors at the next shareholder meeting

* Malacalza Investimenti says bank needs strong sign of discontinuity, leadership to express its full consolidation and development potential