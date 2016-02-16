Feb 16 Italian banks:

* Lending to households, non-financial companies down 0.53 percent in January after 0.05 percent drop in December - banking association ABI

* Deposits up 3.2 percent in January after 3.8 percent rise in December, bonds down 14.3 percent after 13 percent drop - ABI

* Gross bad loans at Italian banks 10.50 percent of total lending in January from 10.43 percent in December - ABI :] (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)