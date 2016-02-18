BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
Feb 18 Banca Mediolanum CEO Massimo Doris tells Reuters:
* Sees 2016 total net inflows higher than in 2015 despite expected lower fund inflows
* Sees slightly lower 2016 interest margin compared with previous year
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago