BRIEF-National Real Estate Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago
Feb 18 Banca Mediolanum Chief Executive Massimo Doris says:
* He expects 2016 net inflows to top 2015 level by 1 billion euros
* Payout is not set to increase even if the bank were to boost its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio to a level of more than 20 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.2 million dinars versus 2 million dinars year ago