Feb 19 Italy's Saipem says:
* Banks guaranteeing capital increase will buy 1.179 billion
unsold shares for a total of 427 million euros
* A total of 8.489 billion shares were sold during the
capital increase for a total of 3.073 billion euros
* Subscription by the underwriters brings total raised in
capital increase to 3.5 billion euros
* Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan, Banca IMI,
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca, UniCredit, HSBC Bank, BNP
Paribas, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and DNB Markets are guarantor banks
