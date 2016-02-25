Feb 25 Italy's Geox says on Thursday in full year results and 2015-2018 plan:

* sees net sales growing an average of 6.5 percent per year in period 2015-2018

* sees Ebitda margin at 10-11 pct in 2018

* sees 2018 turnover of 1.025-1.1 billion euros

* to invest around 35 million euros per year to 2018

* to pay dividend on 2015 results of 0.06 euros per share

* 2015 revenues 874.3 million euros

* 2015 Ebitda 61.8 million eurosFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)