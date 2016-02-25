BRIEF-MFP Partners reports 7.7 percent passive stake in Papa Murphy's as of May 11, 2017
* MFP Partners reports 7.7 percent passive stake in Papa Murphy's as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Italy's Geox says on Thursday in full year results and 2015-2018 plan:
* sees net sales growing an average of 6.5 percent per year in period 2015-2018
* sees Ebitda margin at 10-11 pct in 2018
* sees 2018 turnover of 1.025-1.1 billion euros
* to invest around 35 million euros per year to 2018
* to pay dividend on 2015 results of 0.06 euros per share
* 2015 revenues 874.3 million euros
* 2015 Ebitda 61.8 million eurosFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* MFP Partners reports 7.7 percent passive stake in Papa Murphy's as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s) Further company coverage: