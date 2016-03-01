UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
March 1 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says at Geneva car show:
* "Absolutely" confident the group can reach 2018 targets without any merger
* Spoke temporarily with other carmakers beyond General Motors about potential deal, but they did not offer sufficient benefits
* Looking only for merger that will fundamentally change landscape of car industry Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.