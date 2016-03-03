March 3 Italian brakes maker Brembo says:

* 2015 net profit at 184 million euros versus 172 million in Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate

* says 2015 revenues 2.07 billion euros versus 2.1 billion in Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate

* to pay out dividend of 0.8 euros per share

* board approved proposal to buy and/or sell up to 1.6 mln ordinary shares

* figures for first few months allow company to look to future "with prudent optimism". Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)