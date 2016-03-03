BRIEF-Dongkook Ind lowers conversion price of 6th series bonds to 2,769 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 2,769 won/share from 2,832 won/share
March 3 De Longhi CEO Fabio De Longhi says on Thursday:
* organic revenues seen growing below 5 percent in 2016
* will look at M&A opportunities Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Company recorded total revenue of S$4.37 million for financial period ended 31 march 2017