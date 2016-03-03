BRIEF-Tangrenshe's controlling shareholder plans investment fund with partners
* Says controlling shareholder plans to set up investment fund worth 500 million yuan ($72.57 million) with partners
March 3 Moncler Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel tells analysts during a post-results conference call:
* Group has no forecast for like-for-like sales in 2016, but would be happy with "mid-single-digit" growth
* Group plans to make investments in its structure, including retail network
* These investment could impact the company's operating margin
* Was informed Eagle Seeker acquired a total of 2 million shares of co for an aggregate consideration of HK$6.1 million