BRIEF-Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp funds 30-day extension of date to consummate business combination
* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp funds 30-day extension of date to consummate business combination
March 4 Prelios says:
* Rights issue ends with 91.6 percent of shares offered subscribed for value of 60.9 million euros
* The remaining 5.6 million euros will be subscribed in full by Intesa Sanpaolo as previously agreed
* The property company launched a rights issue worth up to 66.5 mln euros last month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp funds 30-day extension of date to consummate business combination
* Synchrony Financial announces plans to increase quarterly common stock dividend to $0.15 per share and approval of a $1.64 billion share repurchase program