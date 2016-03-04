March 4 Prelios says:

* Rights issue ends with 91.6 percent of shares offered subscribed for value of 60.9 million euros

* The remaining 5.6 million euros will be subscribed in full by Intesa Sanpaolo as previously agreed

* The property company launched a rights issue worth up to 66.5 mln euros last month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)