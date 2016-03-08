BRIEF-Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings updates on loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
March 8 Assicurazioni Generali says on Tuesday:
* Italian insurance watchdog has approved use of partial internal model to calculate Solvency II Capital Requirements as of January 1, 2016.
* More information will be provided at the 2015 full year results presentation, on March 18 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
DUBAI, May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.