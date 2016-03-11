BRIEF-Apranga signs franchise agreement with Orsay
* APRANGA GROUP INTRODUCING THE NEW BRAND ORSAY TO LITHUANIAN MARKET
March 11 Piaggio says:
* 2015 revenues rise 6.8 percebt to 1.30 billion euros versus a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 1.29 billion euros
* 2015 EBITDA 161.8 million euros versus a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 156 million euros
* 2015 net profit 11.9 million euros down from 16.1 million euros at end-2014
* Proposes dividend of 0.05 euros per share down from 0.072 euros a year earlier
* Sees consolidated net revenues of between 1.75 billion and 1.85 billion euros in 2019 under updated business plan
* Sees EBITDA of around 255 million euros in 2019
* Sees net debt at around 400 million euros in 2019 from 498 million euros end-2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* APRANGA GROUP INTRODUCING THE NEW BRAND ORSAY TO LITHUANIAN MARKET
DUBAI, May 17 Declines in large caps weighed on Saudi stocks in early trade on Wednesday while the Dubai market rose as property developer DAMAC extended gains.