March 10 Brunello Cucinellli Chief Executive Brunello Cucinelli says:

* To increase dividend payout ratio by around 2 percentage points per year to get to 30 percent in a couple of years from 26.5 percent at end-2015

* To invest a total of 80 million euros in 2016-2018 starting with 33-34 million euros this year

* To open six or seven new shops in 2016

* Like-for-like sales growth stands at 4.1 percent as of today in line with expectations

* Net financial debt to remain stable in 2016 before declining to 30-35 million euros at end-2018