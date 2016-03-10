March 10 Brunello Cucinellli Chief Executive
Brunello Cucinelli says:
* To increase dividend payout ratio by around 2 percentage
points per year to get to 30 percent in a couple of years from
26.5 percent at end-2015
* To invest a total of 80 million euros in 2016-2018
starting with 33-34 million euros this year
* To open six or seven new shops in 2016
* Like-for-like sales growth stands at 4.1 percent as of
today in line with expectations
* Net financial debt to remain stable in 2016 before
declining to 30-35 million euros at end-2018
