BRIEF-Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 22
May 16 Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :
March 23 Hitachi says:
* Bought 6.94 million Ansaldo STS ordinary shares at 10.5 euros each
* Will pay investors who tendered their shares in the Ansaldo STS mandatory bid at 9.68 euros per share an additional 0.82 euros per share
* Reserves right to carry out further share purchases of Ansaldo STS sharesFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 16 Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.