March 24 Italian holding company Exor says:

* Has agreed to sell a 36-percent-stake in British real estate group Almacantar to its fully-owned reinsurance unit PartnerRe for 485 million euros ($542.08 million)

* Will also sell other financial investments to other subsidiaries in the PartnerRe group for 175 million euros

* Will use overall proceeds of 660 million euros from transactions to reduce its debt

* Transactions expected to close by the end of April aim to help diversify investments held by PartnerRe without changing its portfolio's overall risk profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)