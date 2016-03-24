BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy entered into subscription agreement
* Entered into subscription agreement in connection with issue of bonds in aggregate principle amount of us$194.8 million by co
March 24 Italian car designer Pininfarina says:
* Closing of accord with Mahindra & Mahindra is expected before June 30 deadline now that main conditions have been met
* Turin court approved holding company Pincar's debt restructuring accord on Feb. 25
* Received antitrust approval on March 1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Entered into subscription agreement in connection with issue of bonds in aggregate principle amount of us$194.8 million by co
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Billionaire investor William Ackman, who invested with casual dining company Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc last year, said on Thursday that the company's Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells is "outstanding."