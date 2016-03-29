March 29 Italy's Banca Carige says:

* Has received letter from Apollo Management International on March 23 with revised offer following a first letter on Feb. 10

* Apollo is offering to buy the bank's portfolio of non-performing loans and to subscribe to 500 million euro of a 550 million euro new share issue

* Remaining 50 million euro would be offered to current shareholders.

* Apollo offer is non binding and will be examined by new board to be appointed at a March 31 shareholder meeting

* Carige's non performing loans totalled 3.5 billion euro at end-2015